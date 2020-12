TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The No. 22-ranked Chapel Hill Bulldogs jumped out to a fast start Tuesday.

C-Hill took down Palestine 58-43 to remain undefeated at 4-0 so far on the young season.

Jared Jones led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Ashtin Watkins added 13, and Deuce McGregor chipped in with 11.

The Wildcats fell to 1-3 on the year.

