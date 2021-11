TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It will be a homecoming for Chapel Hill’s Kylei Griffin, who on Wednesday signed on to play softball for the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns.

Griffin grew up in Louisiana and says she is looking forward to continuing the level of play she has aspired to in East Texas, and keeping it going in Cajun country.

She also plans on representing her family and looks forward to this next chapter in her life.