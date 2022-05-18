TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There was a celebration for Chapel Hill Bulldog basketball standout Will Chetlin, who is staying in East Texas, as he signed Wednesday morning with Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins.

Not only will he be staying close to home, but he will still get to show off his blue and gold school colors and mascot at the next level while also being able to study criminal justice, and he says this entire experience has been a blessing.

“I’ll forever be a Bulldog, Jarvis Christian, they are Bulldogs, blue and gold, so I’ll be a Bulldog for life,” said Chetlin. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, so just enjoying it all.”

Chetlin was also selected for two East Texas all-star games, playing in the Hoops for Autism in White Oak and the Azalea All-Star Classic in Tyler.