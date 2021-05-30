Chicago Sky waive Lufkin native Natasha Mack again

CHICAGO (May 30, 2021) – The Chicago Sky has waived rookie Natasha Mack, the team announced today.

Mack was originally selected by the Sky with the 16th overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft out of Oklahoma State. She was named as the 2020-21 WBCA Defensive Player of the Year while with the Cowgirls following her program-record 112-block season in Stillwater, Okla.

The Lufkin, Texas native re-signed with the Sky on May 18 after being waived on May 13. Mack scored two points while snatching four rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on May 19, which was also her WNBA debut.

The Sky take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 5:00p CT today from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.