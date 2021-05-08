Cisco College beats Kilgore College in a battle of unbeatens, knocking off the Rangers 37-20 on Saturday

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — It was a monster matchup at R.E. Saint John Stadium Saturday afternoon, as the third-ranked Kilgore College Rangers hosted fifth-ranked Cisco College in a battle of unbeatens.

This proved to be the Rangers’ stiffest test of the season so far, and the Wranglers pulled away in the 2nd, winning the contest 37-20, and handing K.C. their first loss of the year.

Kilgore College will finish up their regular season this coming Saturday, when they head to Athens to face rival Trinity Valley at 3:00 p.m.

