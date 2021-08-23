Clint Fuller looks to build on Kilgore’s tradition of excellence in his first season with the Bulldogs

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs are being led by a new head coach Clint Fuller, who wants to continue the Bulldog tradition.



“Kilgore has been known as a blue-collar, tough, disciplined football program and those are the things I believe in and so we’re trying to carry on those traditions and values in the football program,” says Fuller.



The players feel the transition to a new head coach has been smooth and fall camp has brought a new type of intensity.



“It’s energy and a lot of hard work, me and my boys are putting out all the hard work, we can and getting after it and getting ready for Nacogdoches,” said senior wideout Jermaine Roney.



“It’s been great, a lot of energy, guys getting after each other, a lot of competing, just getting ready,” adds quarterback D Van Zandt.



After losing the starting quarterback to graduation, Van Zandt has been given the keys to the offense, Fuller wants to get his young QB more experience.



“He’s got a big arm and he is very smart and so those two things right there, we feel really good about,” tells Coach Fuller. “The only thing he is lacking is a lot of game experience so it is going to be important over the next four weeks to kind of get that experience rolling into district play.”



The Bulldogs went 10-4 last season and are bringing back experience at the receiver position, helping take pressure off the young quarterback.



“I got guys making plays for me and really just working hard and working together,” declares Vanzandt.



“If he throws it, we got to catch it and just adapt with whatever he throws,” exclaims Roney.



On defense, coach Fuller is counting on the high motors and experience of his d-line.

“When we step out on the field we want to be the hardest playing team and our defensive line kind of carries that and they show others how to play with a great motor,” says Fuller.



Kilgore opens up the season Friday at home against Nacogdoches, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.