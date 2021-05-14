Coach Joe Willis holds his first spring football game with Tyler Legacy on Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis took over teh program last year, he didn’t get to spend much time with his new team before everything shut down due to COVID-19.

No spring practice or spring game meant the guys had to learn a new system when practices started in the fall.

Well on Friday, the Red Raiders were able to get back on the field for a spring game, showcasing what’s to come in 2021 and build on the success of Coach Willis’s first year.

Tyler Legacy will kickoff the season on August 2th when they head to Lufkin to take on the Panthers.