AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — For the first time since 1999, the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles softball team made it to the 2A State Tournament.

After making quick work of Stamford in the semifinal round, the Lady Eagles got set to face off against Weimar in the title matchup.

Como-Pickton led 3-1 at one point, but in the bottom of the 7th, with the game tied, Weimar was able to get a hit into left field, bringing in the winning run, and walking off Como-Pickton, beating the Lady Eagles 4-3.

It was a tough loss, but head coach Trevor Wallace was proud of the way his girls fought until the very end.