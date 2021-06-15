Cowboys return to California for training camp, practices open to public

OXNARD, California (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California for training camp next month and fans will be welcome to attend.

The franchise made the announcement in a release Tuesday afternoon. The first workout will be at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, June 22 with a ceremony to be held that Saturday.

Owner Jerry Jones said that he was looking forward to getting back to normal as the world looks to move beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’re looking forward to getting back to training camp in Oxnard and getting back to normal. I view the team’s return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California.” Owner Jerry Jones

The Cowboys, like the rest of the league, had to isolate its training camp at their team headquarters due to the pandemic. It ended eight consecutive years the team had gone to Oxnard.

The Cowboys will open the preseason at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on August 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additional measures that deal with attendance for the regular season will be announced at a later date, according to the team.