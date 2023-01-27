TYLER, Texas (KETK) — History was made at Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Friday morning.

Christian Johnson became the first-ever track athlete from the school, to sign on to run at the next level.

He celebrated with his family and coaches, in front of his classmates, as he decided to join the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas.

Johnson said he’s overcome plenty of adversity and says he may not be the biggest guy on campus, but he set a goal and achieved it, and hopes to be an example for current and future Cumberland Knights.