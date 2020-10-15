Dak Prescott shares video on Instagram, says he’s thankful for people’s support after his ankle injury

(KETK)- Dak Prescott shared a video on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for people’s support following his gruesome ankle injury.

In the one minute and 35 second video, Prescott said he wanted to tell everyone that he is doing well.

“I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming from teammates to family to friends to fans, ” Prescott said.

He also added he was heading to see the doctor for the first time after having surgery on his leg.

The Dallas Cowboys player also talked about his future.

“This little adversity is just going to be another, another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward,” Prescott said.

He also told fans that he was “in great spirits, and I’m going to stay that way.”

Prescott added that he is excited to the see the games as a spectator and support his teammates and other teams. He also spoke about his faith.

“(I’m) excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan. I know it’s bigger than anything I see or that I could’ve imagined. But, I’m trusting him,” said Prescott.