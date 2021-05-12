Dallas Cowboys announce 2021 regular season schedule

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time. League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday, July 18, 2020 informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

The Dallas Cowboys announced their 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

The team shared the following press release:

The NFL announced the 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and at least six national television appearances highlight the Dallas Cowboys upcoming regular season. The Cowboys schedule currently features five games that will be broadcast nationally in primetime, two from AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys play five games against teams that qualified for the 2020 playoffs – Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Washington (twice).

In addition to the two primetime games at AT&T Stadium – one on ESPN and one on NBC – and the club’s annual Thanksgiving Day national appearance (this year on CBS), the Cowboys will make three national appearances in primetime on the road, one on NBC Thursday night, one on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and once on Thursday night on Fox/NFL Network/Amazon. Dallas will play on Monday Night Football for the 83rd time in club history (second in NFL history behind Miami’s 85). Only the San Francisco 49ers (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers (49) have won more MNF games than Dallas’ 47. This season also marks the first time Dallas will play three games on Thursday.

The NFL also introduced its expanded regular season in 2021 with a 17th game. This season pairs Dallas with its same place finisher from the AFC East (New England).

For the 19th time in the organization’s history, and second consecutive, the Cowboys will open and close the season on the road. This will be fifth time in the last 11 years Dallas opens and closes the year away (2011, 2012, 2018, 2020).

This season marks the seventh time – second time in the last three seasons – that the Cowboys will face both Super Bowl participants from the previous season:

2021 Kansas City and Tampa Bay*

2019 LA Rams and New England*

2015 New England* and Seattle

2010 Indianapolis and New Orleans*

1995 San Diego and San Francisco*

1973 Miami* and Washington

1970 Kansas City* and Minnesota

* indicates Super Bowl champion

Lastly, on Dallas’ schedule is a three-game home stand as well as a three-game road slate to mark the fourth time in team history – first since 1983 (1966 and 1965) – the Cowboys will have three consecutive home games along with three consecutive road games scheduled in the same season. The 1987 season saw Dallas accomplish the same feat; however, it was not originally scheduled as such.

The Cowboys 2021 season kicks off on Thursday Night (Sept. 9) as the club heads to Tampa Bay to open the season against the reigning Super Bowl Champions. It will mark the first time Dallas (and Tampa Bay) opens a season on a Thursday night, and the teams will become the 23rd and 24th NFL teams to play on Thursday night to kickoff a season. Dallas opened the 2012 season on Wednesday night at the N.Y. Giants, due to President Obama’s Thursday night address at the Democratic National Convention.

Week 2 has Dallas on the road to face the LA Chargers before a three-game home stand, opening the AT&T Stadium schedule with a Monday night bout against Philadelphia in Week 3 (9/27) to close out September.

October opens with two home games, the first on Oct. 3 against Carolina and the second an NFC East tilt against the N.Y. Giants (10/10). The Cowboys will head to New England on Oct. 17 to face the Patriots before enjoying a Week 7 bye, the earliest since a Week 6 off week in 2017. Dallas closes October with a Sunday night game at Minnesota on Halloween.

November is ushered in with back-to-back home games, the first against Denver on Nov. 7 and the second against Atlanta (11/14). The Cowboys will travel to Kansas City on Nov. 21 before returning home on Thanksgiving Day to play Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

December begins with what has also become tradition for Dallas, a Thursday night game following the Thanksgiving Day game. This season will mark the sixth consecutive (seventh of the last eight) Thursday/Thursday turnaround and the fifth time Dallas will have a road game on Thursday night as the club travels to New Orleans on Dec. 2. The Cowboys come out of the Thursday night game with three consecutive NFC East battles – at Washington (12/12), at the N.Y. Giants (12/19) and against Washington on Sunday Night Football(12/26).

January will open with a home contest against Arizona on Jan. 2 before the finale at Philadelphia on Jan. 9. With the additional regular season game in 2021, this season marks the first time the Cowboys will have two regular season January games, and 2021 is the 13th overall season with a January game.

A limited number of single game standing room only tickets are on sale now.