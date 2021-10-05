Dallas Cowboys release LB Jaylon Smith

Dallas Cowboys defenders including Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys have decided to release veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith in the middle of the season, according to dallascowboys.com.

The move will not become official until Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. NFL.com said there is still a chance Smith could be traded, but added that it was unlikely that will happen.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, the move won’t save the Cowboys anything in 2021’s cap since his salary was guaranteed, but potentially saved them from a guaranteed salary in 2022 if he were injured.

Smith’s former teammate and Lufkin native wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted shortly after the news broke.

“I did not see that coming at all!!! Wow!!!” Bryant said.

I did not see that coming at all!!! Wow!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 6, 2021

He followed up saying, “I understand it’s a business, but you don’t mess with a team whenever everything’s going right.”