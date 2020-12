Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passing the ball against Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(KETK)- The Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens has been rescheduled again, and the new date for the game is Tuesday Dec. 8.

The game will air on FOX 51 at 7:05 p.m.

The teams were originally scheduled to play on Thursday Dec. 3, but this was moved to a later date.

The Baltimore Ravens game at the Pittsburgh Steelers was also moved to Wednesday Dec. 2 at 2:40 p.m. on KETK.