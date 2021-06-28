Dallas Mavericks announce Jason Kidd as head coach, Nico Harrison as general manager

DALLAS (KETK/ AP)- On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced Jason Kidd will be their new head coach and Nico Harrison will join the team as the general manager.

“Let’s get to work, Coach,” wrote the team on Twitter.

“Welcome to Dallas, Nico,” added the Dallas Mavericks.

This is the third head coaching stop for the 48-year-old Kidd, who took Brooklyn to the second round in his debut in 2013-14 before bolting for Milwaukee.

Kidd, who is coming off two seasons on Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, had two stints as a player in Dallas, the second highlighted by the franchise’s only title when he directed the offense that ran through star Dirk Nowitzki. His career started with the Mavericks as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 draft.