David Culley stresses that Deshaun Watson is Texans QB

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – It’s no secret that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston.

But Texans new head coach David Culley says that he doesn’t believe that to be the case.

He spent quite a bit of time Thursday trying to make a group of Houston and national reporters believe that Watson will continue to be the team’s quarterback despite a number of reports that say Watson has asked to be traded.

Below is how Culley tried to be convincing multiple times during a 17-minute press conference as reporters repeatedly asked about Watson’s status with the Texans.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback. He is our quarterback,” said Culley.

“As I said before right now we are committed to him. He is a Houston Texan.”

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan but what I hear from the outside.”

“As of right now there is no contingency plan from the standpoint that he is a Houston Texan. And basically that’s how we are moving forward with it.”

“Are you guys trading Deshaun Watson?,” a reporter asked.

“Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan and we are committed to him,” Culley answered.

“Is he committed to you and the team?,” asked another reporter.

“Yes he is,” said Culley.

“How do you know that?,” asked the same reporter.

“Well he’s a Houston Texan. And again, I know that, I feel like that with the commitment that we’ve made to him, And I feel like that same commitment will be there with us also moving forward,” explained Culley.

Watch the video to hear from Culley.

In the meantime, veteran running back Mark Ingram signs a one-year, $3-million deal with the Texans Thursday.

The 31-year old three-time pro-bowler was released by the Ravens in January after two seasons in Baltimore.