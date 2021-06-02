Diboll and Rains will square off Thursday for the 3A softball state championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — It will be an all East Texas showdown in Austin on Thursday afternoon, as the Diboll Ladyjacks and the Rains Lady Cats will play for the 3A state softball crown.

Rains had to win a defensive matchup in their semifinal game, beating Bishop 2-1 in walk-off fashion.

For Diboll, they opened things up late against Holliday and beat the Lady Eagles 9-3.

The Pineywoods stage is set, as Diboll will take on Rains at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, with the winner bring the 3A softball state trophy back home to East Texas.