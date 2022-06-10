ROUND Rock, Texas (KETK) — The Diboll Lumberjacks made it to the state baseball tournament for the first time in program history, and on Friday they faced the top-ranked Brock Eagles in the semifinal round.

After falling behind 5-1, the Lumberjacks came roaring back, taking a one-run lead in the top of the 7th.

But in the bottom of the 7th, with two outs and the bases loaded, the Eagles were able to win in walk-off fashion, after an error in right field scored two runs.

It was a heartbreaking outcome, but it was still a historic season for the Jacks.