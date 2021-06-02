Doctors told him not to coach this season, Hayland Hardy is now taking Diboll to state for the 1st time ever

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – To say the Diboll Lady Jacks softball team has rallied around its head coach would be an understatement.

An emotional Hayland Hardy said “I’ve rallied around them.”

Almost 25 years ago, Hardy was not supposed to live more than six months after he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

But the former Lufkin Panther, and SFA baseball star did despite the terminal condition.

He went into teaching and coaching wanting to help young people.

Then in November 2020, he contracted COVID-19.

He had to be hospitalized, and once again found himself fighting for his life.

After surviving his bout with the coronavirus, doctors advised him not to coach this season.

But that wasn’t in his DNA. So now he’s taking Diboll to state for the first time ever.

“I knew that I had to finish this group up because I knew they would be disappointed. And I felt like I had to do it. And then see what happens whenever, you know, I could’ve quit. But then this miracle happened. You know, there’s a saying that says ‘Don’t quit right before the miracle.’ And this is what happened, and I’m excited about it. And these girls will remember it and they’ll take it into their life. And I hope that they’ll take this and they’ll be a success in something else that they do,” said Hardy who also played professional baseball in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before his 1997 diagnosis.

33-5 Diboll faces the Holliday Lady Eagles, another first time team out of the Wichita Falls region in the 3A state semis at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus.

Watch the video to see the story.