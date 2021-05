WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Lady Panthers put on a show Wednesday.

No. 6 Bullard jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one inning over Van Alstyne in game 1 of the best of three Class 4A Region 2 semifinals.

The Lady Panthers shut out Van Alstyne 15-0 for a run-rule five-inning triumph to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 is at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Anna.

Watch the video to see game highlights.