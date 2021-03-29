Dominant UT Tyler volleyball looks to stay perfect, set to host LSC semis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler volleyball has been a team on a mission, even before the first serve of the season.

“Got a little bit of a chip on their shoulders also you know, they didn’t really feel like we should be voted where we were voted,” said head coach Lyndsay Mashe. “I think they played with a little bit of, let’s show them, you know, and let’s do the best that we can this season.”

During this COVID-delayed spring campaign, the Patriots have been unbeaten, only giving up two sets in one match all year so far.

“Just getting our feet wet and knowing that we can compete, and I think adding a few pieces to the puzzle really just helped our team gain some confidence but really, it’s about the hard work they’ve been putting in,” said Mashe.

As the Pats prepare for their semifinal matchup at home on Tuesday night, the rest of the Lone Star Conference needs to be aware, every starter from this year’s group will be back next season.

“Our girls thrive for that competition and we compete harder when we are challenged,” said Mashe.

UT Tyler will hit the floor against Arkansas Fort Smith, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at home looking to secure their spot in the conference title game.

Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville meet in the first semifinal at 5:00 p.m.

The tournament final is at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday back at the Herrington Patriot Center.

