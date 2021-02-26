Douglass girls remain unbeaten, take down Hawkins to reach region semis

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The Douglass Lady Indians historic run keeps on trucking.

No. 3-ranked Douglass defeated No. 25 Hawkins 77-61 Thursday in the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals.

Douglass remains the only undefeated girls team still standing in East Texas.

Now at 28-0 on the season, coach Tray Turner’s squad advances to the regional semifinal round where they will face 13-6 Frankston.

Hawkins ends a fantastic season, in which they won their third consecutive district title, at 22-3.

Watch the video for game highlights.