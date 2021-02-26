Douglass girls remain unbeaten, take down Hawkins to reach region semis

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The Douglass Lady Indians historic run keeps on trucking.

No. 3-ranked Douglass defeated No. 25 Hawkins 77-61 Thursday in the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals.

Douglass remains the only undefeated girls team still standing in East Texas.

Now at 28-0 on the season, coach Tray Turner’s squad advances to the regional semifinal round where they will face 13-6 Frankston.

Hawkins ends a fantastic season, in which they won their third consecutive district title, at 22-3.

Watch the video for game highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51