East Texan Dez Bryant says he tested negative for COVID-19 after missing game against Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- East Texan Dez Bryant announced on social media that he tested negative for COVID-19 twice after not being allowed to play a game against his former team on Tuesday.
The Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19 on the the day the team was supposed to go toe to toe with the Cowboys.
According to the Ravens, the team has placed wide receiver Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bryant will be on the sidelines for no less than 10 days, and he will miss Monday game where the Ravens were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns.