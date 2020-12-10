East Texan Dez Bryant says he tested negative for COVID-19 after missing game against Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- East Texan Dez Bryant announced on social media that he tested negative for COVID-19 twice after not being allowed to play a game against his former team on Tuesday.

I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 10, 2020

The Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19 on the the day the team was supposed to go toe to toe with the Cowboys.

According to the Ravens, the team has placed wide receiver Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bryant will be on the sidelines for no less than 10 days, and he will miss Monday game where the Ravens were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns.