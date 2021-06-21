East Texan Mackenzie Brown qualifies for her 2nd straight Olympic games

KETK – Not satisfied with her performance in Rio 2016, East Texan Mackenzie Brown vowed to return to the Olympic games.

Sunday, she fulfilled that sentiment.

The 26-year old Brown from Flint, had really turned things on for herself the last few months, and is now viewed as the veteran leader of the U.S. women’s recurve team.

Sunday at the final team Olympic qualifiers in Paris, Brown helped the American squad defeat Turkey in a shoot-off in the quarterfinals.

They then shut out Spain 6-0 in the semifinal round to punch their ticket to Tokyo.

Brown, who was the lone female member to reach the Olympics in 2016, also hoped to be able to qualify a full team this time around.

“We did really good. I think that we stayed on our focus really good. We focused on making good shots and trusting each other and really communicating really well. It’s really easy in these matches to get really excited. And a lot of times when you get really excited, you start to break down on your shot. For us we wanted to really focus on starting each end really new and just starting calm, and making good shots,” said Brown.

Her mother Stacey McHenry Brown back in Tyler said her daughter is simply ecstatic.

“It is a dream come true. She has worked so hard the past few years. And with the pandemic and them calling or postponing the games just delayed everything which really just gave her time to prepare even more. And she’s on top of her game right now. She’s shooting better than she ever has,” explained Mrs. Brown.

Brown and her teammates, who have already been in Paris since June 10, are staying there. They will compete in World Cup action beginning Tuesday morning.

Watch the video to see the story.