East Texan Natasha Mack does not make Chicago Sky’s final roster

CHICAGO, Illinois (KETK) – Nothing is ever guaranteed in the world of professional sports.

Just four weeks after being drafted into the WNBA, East Texan Natasha Mack was informed by the Chicago Sky Thursday that she had been waived.

The Sky released a total of four players Thursday, and one Wednesday as part of their final roster cuts in lieu of the start of the season this weekend.

The WNBA requires all teams to be at no more than 12 players.

KETK has learned that Mack’s agent has already received phone calls for the Lufkin alum’s services.

The former Angelina college and Oklahoma State All-American was chosen 16th overall by Chicago in the second round of last month’s WNBA draft.

She played in both of the Sky’s preseason games this week, averaging two points, and four rebounds per outing.

Watch the video to see the story.