East Texan Natasha Mack’s historic triple-double makes case for national player of the year

There is much reason to believe East Texan Natasha Mack could become the top player in women’s college basketball this season.

If her performance in Fort Worth Wednesday night is any indication, she will also very likely become only the second player from the Piney Woods to get a chance to play in the WNBA.

The former Lufkin and Angelina College star had one the very best individual performances of any player in Oklahoma State history.

Mack had a triple-double, only the second time an OSU Cowgirl has ever done that.

The 2019 NJCAA player of the year scored 28 points, pulled down 17 rebounds, and blocked ten shots.

Mack helped Okie state beat TCU 78-53. Cowgirls head coach Jim Littell says the Naismith Trophy candidate has become the glue for his club.

“She’s very humble. She defers all the attention away from herself. She’s a player that in the locker room will speak up and congratulate Jamie Asbury on the way that she played against Texas Tech. She’s just one that her teammates love her. They love being around her on a daily basis. And sometimes you have situations where stars are resented by other players, not the case with Natasha Mack. But when you’ve got somebody at the rim to be a rim protector, it helps a lot as well. With Tosh, it’s not only the shots that she blocks, but the shots she alters,” Littell explained.

The 6-foot-4 Mack leads the country in blocked shots with 43. She’s also helped Oklahoma State to a 4-0 start in the Big 12.

