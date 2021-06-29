East Texas archer Mackenzie Brown is now a two-time Olympian and will leave for Tokyo on July 4th

(KETK) — In 2016, Flint, Texas archer Mackenzie Brown qualified for the Olympic Games in Rio, and on June 20th, of this year, she punched her ticket to Tokyo.

Brown is now a veteran on the women’s recurve team, and this year, both the men’s and women’s teams made it through to the Olympic Games.

Brown, along with athletes across the world, had to put everything on hold last year, when the games were postponed due to COVID-19, but speaking with the East Texan now, she says the extra time helped her focus and get even better here in 2021.

She is finally stateside, and we got a chance to catch up with her and asked, what “Mackenzie Brown two-time Olympian” sounds like to her.

“It sounds really cool, and it’s not something that has really set in super well yet and may not set in until we are actually in Tokyo,” said Brown. “But also it’s kind of a feeling of like, yeah we did that like it’s not a surprise or anything like that to me. I felt like we were always going to do that, I just had a lot of confidence, hopefully, I’ll shoot a lot better than I did in 2016 and really, compete at the highest stage.”

Brown will be in the US for the next week, and then this Sunday, on the 4th of July, she and her team will take off for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.