WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Once again, the baseball and softball games kicked off the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion weekend.

Both games were held at the Whitehouse ISD Sports Complex Friday night.

On the baseball field, the Blue Team got a big 15-4 win over Red, while in softball, the Red Team held off Blue for a 6-4 victory.

The football game will take place Saturday night at 6:30 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, with the boys and girls soccer games getting started next week.