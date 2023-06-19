ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Jon Garrett has been racing since 1994 and started traveling around Texas to race in 1999 then took a break to raise his kids but then he started helping another driver’s son and it sparked his interest once again.

“Coming back into the racing world when I was out, I mean, it’s like almost any other addiction once you get back into it, you’re in. Being down in the pits and it’s just, you know, it’s an addiction you get involved in,” laughed Garrett.

While traveling and helping out Bailey Curry the itch to race came back, so Garrett climbed back into the driver’s seat in 2022 and got a top-10 finish.



“Being down in the pits and it’s just, you know, it’s an addiction you get involved in. If you ever used to race, you’re like, well sitting here watching and helping is not the same as driving. So just got the itch to get back in the seat and, you know, here I am,” explained Garrett.

Now Jon Garrett is a rookie in Arca, a NASCAR event and he uses I-racing to help him practice for his events.

“I-racing goes in and scans a lot of these tracks and they put them on the computer and they’re fairly accurate, too but not always 100%, but they’re close. So I can get familiar with the tracks and the bumps and things to see on the walls and stuff, you know, braking points and stuff like that. So that helps me get familiar with the stuff,” added Garrett.

And this past week, Jon was competing in Michigan when the words Pray for Perrytown were printed on the hood of his race car.

“I said print this out real quick and you know, we’ll stick it on the cars and it’s not going to cost us anything and maybe we can get some awareness for what’s going on up there in the panhandle,” said Garrett.

People sent thank you messages and comments to Garrett and it meant the world to him to be Texas Strong.

“For me to be able to bring some awareness to a situation like that on my race car, for that to be people to be able to see that and comment.And sure, it makes me feel good that we can try to try to do something to help the situation.

Garrett says if any East Texas cities in need want to reach out to him, he will be happy to print a decal on the car and continue to show love for his state, as he races around the track.