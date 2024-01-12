LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Rangers are making their annual caravan across the state, meeting fans and getting everyone excited for the upcoming season.

However, this time they had a bit more fanfare since they are defending World Series Champions and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy with them.

The caravan made its way through East Texas on Friday, stopping at the Kroger in Longview, allowing fans to get some autographs and see the World Series trophy.

They also stopped at Winterfield United Methodist Church to speak with the Longview Greggton Rotary.

Fans got to meet the man who threw the World Series winning pitch in Arizona, Josh Sborz, alongside long-time Rangers radio announcer Matt Hicks.

Meeting with fans has always been a highlight for them, but this season, getting to share a World Series championship, made stops like this one in East Texas, even more special.

The caravan’s next stop will be this Wednesday when they make their way to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

As for the team, pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona for training camp at the end of February as the Texas Rangers look to defend their world title.