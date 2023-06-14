PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The inventor of the famous football spike you see after touchdowns in all levels of football and Pittsburg native Homer Jones has died at the age of 82.

According to his family, Jones had been battling lung cancer and passed away Wednesday morning.

(AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Jones attended Frederick Douglass High School, then continued his education and football career at Texas Southern University.

In the National Football League, the East Texas native played for the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. He also made two pro-bowls in the 1960s and lead the league in receiving touchdowns in 1967.

Despite all his accolades, Jones is credited with inventing the popular touchdown celebration, the spike, and it was all by accident.

“They told him they were throwing so many footballs and delaying the game, the players’ plans of throwing them up in the stands after games and they [NFL] told them they were going to find them a few hundred dollars,” Pittsburg mayor David Abernathy said in a recent interview with KETK.

“Back then, it was a lot of money, too. And so, he was so excited, scored a touchdown. He was about to throw the ball in the air, and he remembered that he was going to get fined if he did that. So, he just carried his arm and threw the ball into the ground, became the first spike, became popular. And so it was invented out of necessity by Homer Jones.”

According to his family, Jones was still living in Pittsburg at the time of his death, and is survived by six children.