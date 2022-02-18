MINNEAPOLIS (KETK) – Former Lufkin Panther Natasha Mack is getting another shot in the WNBA.

She has signed a spring training contract with the Minnesota Lynx, the club announced on Friday.

Mach was drafted in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. Shortly after, she was released by the franchise before being resigned and then released again.

This will be her second stint with the Lynx after having a brief stay with them last year after being released by the Sky a second time.

Last fall, Mack signed to AZS UMCS Lublin, a professional team in Poland. Mack was third on their in scoring with 13.2 points per game and led the club with 10.4 rebounds.