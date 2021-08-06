East Texas native to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas native is set to be posthumously honored by being inducted as part of the centennial class in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Winston Hill was born in Joaquin, Texas in 1941 and shortly after his family moved to Gladewater where his Football career began.

Hill went on to play college ball at Texas Southern University and was then drafted in 1963 as a member of the New York Jets offensive line.

Hill spent the majority of his career with the Jets, but also played with the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins. During this time, he protected now fellow hall of famer, quarterback Joe Namath. Where their love for the game formed a special relationship.

“My uncle followed him to the Rams partly because of that relationship,” Thomas Cole, Hill’s nephew said.

Five seasons later, the two became Super Bowl champions.

As Hill’s family prepares for the road trip to Canton, Ohio, his nephew said Hill’s heart has always belonged with the Lone Star State.

“Let me tell you something, you can take the man out Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the man,” Cole said. “Winston Hill was an East Texan, he kept his cowboy hats and his cowboy boots and listening to his country music. [Hill] always talked about coming back to Texas to retire and walk the land all over East Texas.

Hill will be honored as part of the centennial, 100 year celebration for the NFL, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The Hill family said they will be heading to Canton, Ohio from all over the U.S. including Texas, Colorado, Atlanta, Georgia and more.

The ceremony for Hill’s class will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m.