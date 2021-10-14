East Texas pitchers A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin are headed to the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) –We will have at least two East Texans in the National League Championship Series this year, since the Atlanta Braves have two of them in their bullpen, and both A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin have ties to The Brook Hill School in Bullard.

Minter is a Brook Hill alum, who also pitched for Texas A&M before getting called up to the big leagues.

Tomlin, a Whitehouse graduate, has been in the MLB for more than a decade, and his kids currently attend The Brook Hill School.

They have both spent time working out in East Texas and with area athletes.

Brook Hill athletic director Wally Dawkins, who has known them since they were young, even coaching them as kids, says these two provide great examples for area athletes, on how to make it to the top level of their game.

“If you look at A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin you don’t look at them and go wow, what a great athlete, they are both just extremely hard workers they are very passionate about their sport they spend a lot of time at it they come out here in the offseason and throw in our bullpen,” said Dawkins. “So I think our kids look at that and go hey I’m 5-11 165 pounds but if I work at it I might have a chance look so it’s a big piece for us.”

Minter, Tomlin, and the Braves will play Game One of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, facing either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants.