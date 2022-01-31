TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When A.J. Minter was playing high school baseball at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, he dreamed of one day playing against former Whitehouse pitcher, Josh Tomlin.

Well in 2021, he got to do one better.

“Sure enough we get to be teammates and get to win a World Series, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Minter.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games to claim the franchise’s fourth World Series title, and Minter, who worked his way back up through the minor league, was a major factor in the Braves postseason success and credits Tomlin for being able to make it happen.

“People don’t realize he was a player, but a coach and just everything in between, and he’s one of our leaders in that bullpen, that pitching staff and so it was pretty special,” said Minter.

“Known A.J. since he was a baby to get to experience that moment with somebody from East Texas that you’ve worked out with for so long and grew up with down the road a little bit,” said Tomlin. “Getting to watch like all of us get to celebrate in that moment, in Texas, it was neat, it was a lot of fun.”

It was also special seeing support back home, including Minter’s alma mater, and the place where Tomlin’s kids go to school, Brook Hill, host a day honoring both of them during the World Series.

“Definitely means a lot to me, for them to, you know, have a day just to kind of honor me, and Josh is pretty special,” said Minter.

“Seeing all the kids talk about you they were excited about it so, that brought a lot of joy to my eyes as well,” said Tomlin.

With a World Series title on both of their resumes, Tomlin and Minter get back to work, building toward the future, but never forgetting, that amazing ride to a championship.