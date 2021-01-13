East Texas schools come together to support beloved athletic trainer, Travis Gray, as he battles COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Travis Gray has been a fixture on the sidelines, and in locker rooms, across East Texas, serving as an athletic trainer in Brownsboro, TJC, and currently Lindale.



But beyond taping up ankles, those who know him, say he has been a shining light, for anyone who meets him.



“I think the only way to describe it, is to know Travis is to love him, I mean he would give his shirt off his back for anyone, doesn’t matter who you are,” Said Brownsboro teacher and family friend Katie Foster.



“He is super sweet, super nice will help you with anything, incredible at his job, like, very knowledgeable, willing to help anybody,” said Mineola softball coach Taelor Cheshier.



“Kids just love him, he’s new to our school this year but has already developed a great relationship with our student-athletes so they were just, super, super concerned about him,” said Lindale teacher and student council sponsor Renee Ramsey.



But around Thanksgiving, Travis contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital in early December.



He took a turn for the worse, and was then moved to Fort Worth, and is currently on a life-support machine.



“It’s kind of been an emotional roller coaster, ups and downs, good days bad days, you know we are holding onto the good days, outweighing the bad days,” said Foster. “But they are holding up as well, the best that they can.”



So Lindale took action to help, organizing a fundraiser, where students could pay a dollar to wear a hat to school, with all the money, going to help Travis and his family, through this difficult time.



“Then it just kind of blew up in astronomical, crazy proportions,” said Ramsey. “Our other campuses decided to join us so then it was a whole LISD, faculty, staff everybody was going to do hats.”



But it wasn’t just Lindale.



Brownsboro also joined in, along with Mineola, which was spearheaded by Lady Jackets softball coach, Taelor Cheshier, who worked with Travis when she was an assistant at Brownsboro.



“Right away, I sent Mr. Mize, our superintendent an email, and he was on board just like that it was incredible how fast it got started,” said Cheshier.



“Just trying to support them as best as we can during this has just been a huge thing that we needed to do because we’re family,” said Foster.



The road ahead is unknown, and as his family waits by his side, what they’ve seen, through all this, is another family, an East Texas family, who will be there for them, no matter what.



“They are just speechless, they truly want everyone to know how very thankful they are for all of the love and support and prayers that have been put out for them,” said Foster.



If you’d like to help Travis and his family, you can go to any Southside Bank, and tell them you want to make a donation, to the Travis Gray Tragedy fund.