East Texas soccer pro stays sharp amidst COVID-19 shutdown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kennedy Rose knows what it takes to make it to the professional level of her sport, and understands, although COVID-19 has put her season overseas on hold, it hasn’t given her any days off.

Rose was on the verge of beginning her second pro campaign with BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan.

“Everyone is good, there is not anybody there that is not fighting for your spot fighting for a starting position,” said Rose. “It makes you want to work that much harder to be the best on the team.”

In February, while in training camp in Turkey, the coronavirus suspended her season, and she quickly found herself back in East Texas.

“Because Kazakhstan closed its borders our managers booked our flights back to America as soon as possible and we made our journey back home,” said Rose.

Now she trains at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus, with a national championship coach, who just so happens to be her dad.

“He knows what it takes to win, he knows what it takes to be the best, clearly with his record and I’m lucky to have him as my dad and my coach,” said Rose.

“She’s a true professional right now and taking care of her body and keeping herself ready so when that call comes back she’ll be ready to go,” said TJC head women’s soccer coach, and Kennedy’s dad, Corey Rose.

And while she loves being back in the Piney Woods, she can’t wait to be reunited with her team overseas.

“Those are my girls, that’s my family, I love them and the Kazakh girls they are extremely welcoming,” said Rose. “They make you feel like you’re at home, it feels like a home.”

Until then, she’ll be out on the pitch, continuing to put in the work.