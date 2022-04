MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The ETBU Tigers opened a three-game series with UT Dallas at home Friday night, trailing most of the contest.

But the Tigers put 5 runs on the board in the bottom of the 8th and held on win game one 7-5.

ETBU and UT Dallas will square off again for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. in Marshall.