MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The ETBU Tigers are coming off their first American Southwest Conference regular-season championship in program history, and on Friday they hosted the blue bracket of the conference tournament.

The Tigers started the tournament against rival LeTourneau, and trailed the Jackets 2-0, until the 6th inning, where they scored 10 runs.

ETBU went on to win 12-2 and will take on Mary-Hardin Baylor at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.