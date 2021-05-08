ETBU dominates Mary Hardin-Baylor 13-4 and wins program’s 10th softball ASC Tournament crown

CLINTON, Miss. – Saving their best performance for the American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship game, the #8 East Texas Baptist University softball team cruised to a 13-4 win over the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders claiming their 10th tournament championship. ETBU is now 30-5 on the year has now won two straight ASC championships.



“Our team has been willing to step up and do big things this season. We have had a ton of depth and had some key players get hurt earlier in the year and they have stepped up to fill those positions. This is has been a unique year for everybody but one of the exciting things was there was a lot of good ball playing in the ASC this year and we had a ton of great teams. I felt going into this weekend everybody thought it could be anybody’s ball game. Our team played well this weekend and did what they needed to do each game to get us into a position to win,” says head coach Janae Shirley .



Sarah Cedillo , Hannah Garcia , and Murin Musicant each recorded three RBI on two hits. Tristen Maddox , Jeanette Galvan , and Nikki Gil also provided two hits and a RBI each. Preslye Cox started the game going two innings recording one strike out but Musicant picked up the win with three innings of relief allowing four hits.



ETBU would strike for two first inning runs on a pair of RBI sacrifice flies from Garcia and Tauryn Cummings . UMHB would cut the lead to one, 2-1, on a RBI single in the second inning. That was when ETBU exploded for 11 runs to put the game out of reach in the third inning.



Cedillo and Garcia started with RBI doubles before Musicant (two RBI), Galvan, and Gil drove in four more runs pushing the score to 8-1. When Cedillo and Garcia came up again in the third, they would pick up three more runs while Maddox and Musicant tallied the final two runs of the inning for a 13-1 lead. UMHB would manage three more runs in the final two innings of the game as the Tigers held on to win in a shortened five-inning game.



For their performances in the tournament, Cummings, Garcia, Galvan, and Musicant were named to the All-Tournament team with Musicant being named the tournament MVP.



ETBU will now wait and see who they will face in the upcoming NCAA regional tournament in two weeks hosted in Marshall, Texas.