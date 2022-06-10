TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It will be all about soccer this weekend as both the boys and girls Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star teams get ready for their Heart of a Champion matches.

Last week we had the football, softball and baseball games.

On Friday afternoon, the teams met on the front lawn of the Tyler Junior College campus.

It’s a chance for all of these athletes to help grow the sport in East Texas, as well as get to represent their schools one last time.

The boys’ game will start at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, with the girls’ game starting right afterward.

Both contests will be played on the Tyler Legacy High School campus.