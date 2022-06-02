TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It is Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Heart of a Champion week in Tyler, and the all-stars made their way to the TJC campus Thursday afternoon to get signed in.

This week we will have the baseball and softball games at Whitehouse on Friday at 7:00, while the football game will kick off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

This is a chance for some of the top athletes across our area to represent their schools one last time, doing what they love, with friends and former rivals.

While football, baseball, and softball get going this week, the girls’ and boys’ soccer games will take place next wee