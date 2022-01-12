Fishing and football at The Brook Hill School, two athletes follow their passions to the next level

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — We had two Brook Hill athletes sign on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon in Bullard.

Tanner French makes history, becoming the first member of the guard to join a fishing team at the next level.

French signed on to fish with ETBU in Marshall and is a state qualifier and two-time regional qualifier.

As for Jack Jordan, he will be playing quarterback for Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, and his coaches say he has been one of the most improved players in their football program.

Both are more than excited to be able to take their passions, to help them earn a degree.

