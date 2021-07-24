Former Cowboy Quincy Carter’s past mistakes didn’t crush his love for teaching the game of football

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Georgia quarterback Quincy Carter back in 2001, and he looked to be part of a turnaround project for Dallas, leading them to the playoffs in 2003.

But in the offseason, he was released after failing a drug test, and his football career never got back to that level.

Carter is now older and wiser, and on Saturday was in East Texas, coaching up kids.

It’s part of multiple stops Carter is making with his football camp, which is focused on training quarterbacks and wide receivers.

This weekend, he was at Jeff Traylor Stadium in Gilmer, where he held sessions for elementary level, middle and high school athletes.

After his NFL career ended in 2004, carter spent some time playing in the arena leagues, and for a while, still had trouble with drugs.

But he has refocused his life and wants to be an example for every young athlete he gets to teach along his journey.

“I’ve got the blueprint of how you can make it and be successful, and then I got the blueprint of how you can destroy a career and how quickly you can do that by implementing some bad habits in your life,” said Carter. “It’s everything because you’re able to actually give a kid something that is so valuable to his life, and I know that getting a little bit older, being 43 now, you know it’s important I know what I need to give these kids being blessed with all the coaches and the man up above just guiding me along and giving these kids what they really need fundamentally wise, it means the world to me.”

Carter’s next camp will be at Cedar Park High School in the Austin area, but he hopes to bring this event back to East Texas next summer.