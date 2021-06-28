Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo highlights US Amateur qualifying field Wednesday in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo highlights a strong field of qualifiers Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater, vying for the right to compete in the 2021 U.S. Amateur next month at historic Oakmont Golf Club.

Romo, the current CBS Football commentator, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events without success over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in nearby Tyler in 2019. He is a multiple winner of the American Century Celebrity Shootout at Lake Tahoe held each summer.

The 36-hole event is open to the public at the championship Jeffrey Brauer Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater. Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m., Wednesday and 3 p.m. for his second round.

Also in the field are nearly a dozen East Texas amateur golfers including Cade Bruce along with Hudson Jones, Rhett Seller and Jonathan Walgama all from Longview plus Colton Cavender from Tyler.

The exact number of qualifiers from the 36-hole event will be determined Wednesday morning after everyone is teed off.