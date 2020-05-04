Former Gilmer football player continues his road to recovery, after spinal cord injury

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — In an instant, Morgan Lusty’s life was altered forever, after he dove into a swimming pool, and didn’t come back up for air.

“As soon as I hit the bottom man, it was pretty scary,” said Lusty. “I just held my breath as long as I could and just waited for somebody to pull me out.”

Thankfully, someone did pull him out, and he was rushed to a Longview hospital.

He had severely injured his spinal cord, and is now at Baylor Scott and White in Dallas, working to regain, whatever motor skills he can.

“So far we’ve been working on balance, and being able to sit up and all that stuff, working on a lot of shoulder movement and arm movement trying to get those muscles back working,” said Lusty.

COVID-19 has limited visitors at the hospital, but his mom, Angela Coppedge, has been by his side since day one of rehab.

“He’s amazing, he always has been to me,” said Coppedge. “He’s played every sport known to man, he’s always been a leader and he’s showing that now.”

Not long after Morgan’s injury, a Go Fund Me was launched, and t-shirts went on sale in Gilmer, to raise money for his family’s expenses.

It also brought together his former Buckeye teammates, who check on their friend every day.

“Man it means a lot, because I basically grew up with those guys, been playing with them for a long time, so to see that everybody coming together just means a lot,” said Lusty. “Just to see that, that bond is still there and it’s going to be pretty hard to break.”

“They are like my kids, and I’ve watched them grow and expand their lives and their interests but yet the bond, the brotherhood is always there,” said Coppedge. “Any of us moms would do anything for any of these boys because they are all our kids.”

Morgan’s recovery is just starting, but his perspective is unwavering.

“God does things for a reason, and puts you in certain places for a reason so I feel like, I’m definitely going to have a great story to tell.”

A story, of heart, grit, and the support of an army of Buckeyes.

Due to the coronavirus, he can’t have visitors, but if you’d like to send him something, his hospital room mailing address at Baylor Scott and White is 909 N. Washington Avenue, Room 420, Dallas, TX 75246.