Former Kilgore College coach, TJC player dies

KILGORE, Texas (Kilgore College Sports Information) – An East Texan that made the difference in the lives of many young people has passed away.

Scotti Wood who played basketball at Tyler Junior College in the early 1980’s and later coached the Kilgore College women’s basketball team died this past weekend at the age of 57.

Wood was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in March.

She spent five seasons at the helm at KC, and led the Lady Rangers to 90 wins during that span.

From 1998-2003, Wood had a 90-63 record and led the Lady Rangers to the regional tournament four times with just one losing season.

Wood was the second coach in the history of the Lady Rangers’ program, taking over for Hall of Fame coach Evelyn Blalock for the 1998-99 season.

Wood helped lead her high school team, Bogata Rivercrest, to a state title in 1980, and then played for two seasons at Tyler Junior College before finishing her playing career at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

She taught and coached in public schools for 10 years, and then coached at Temple Junior College before coming to Kilgore.

Wood was inducted into the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor in 2009.

Wood’s KC coaching tenure:

1998-99: 16-12

1999-00: 15-16

2000-01: 18-13

2001-02: 22-10

2002-03: 19-12

TOTAL: 90-63