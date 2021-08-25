Former Longview Lobo Haynes King named starting quarterback for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – APRIL 24: Haynes King #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pass during the first half of the spring game at Kyle Field on April 24, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Longview High School alumnus Haynes King, who led the Lobos to their first state championship in eight decades back in 2018, has been named the starting quarterback for Texas A&M.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement Wednesday morning on ESPN Radio.

King was an Under Armour All-American while at Longview and threw for nearly 2,000 yards as a senior. He was named a 4-star recruit before settling on the Aggies.

As a junior, he threw for 3,879 yards and 42 touchdowns while leading the Lobos to a 6A-Division II state championship title. Longview finished 16-0 after beating Beaumont West Brook 35-34 and it was their first ring since 1937.

King finished the championship game by going 16-of-27 passing for 423 yards and two touchdown passes along with 65 rushing yards. He was named MVP for his efforts.

The Aggies enter the season picked to finish second in the SEC West behind defending national champion Alabama. They open their season against Kent State at 7 p.m. on September 4.

Texas A&M will host Alabama on October 9.