(KETK) — JaMycal Hasty wasn’t drafted, but mere minutes after the final pick was announced, the Baylor running back and former Longview Lobo was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

He was a do-it-all weapon for Matt Rhule and the bears during his time in Waco.

Hasty has had to overcome injuries at Baylor as well as back in Longview, but he has made every carry count, and will now get a chance to make the roster in San Francisco.