Former Texas Longhorns football coach Fred Akers passes away

Fred Akers, left, University of Texas coach, and Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell hold trophys presented to them by the Pigskin Club of Washington Friday night December 9, 1977 in Washington, D.C.. Akers was named NCAA Division I coach of the year. Campbell the offensive player of the year. (AP Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas (UT Athletics) – Longtime Texas Football head coach Fred Akers (1977-86) passed away on Monday. Akers, who spent 19 years on the Longhorns staff in total, was 82 years old.

Akers was diagnosed with dementia in 2011.

As head coach at Texas, Akers compiled an 86-31-2 record (60-19-1 SWC) in 10 seasons. His 86 wins rank third on the all-time UT victory list behind Darrell K. Royal, whom he succeeded, and Mack Brown. Akers’ teams won Southwest Conference titles in 1977 and 1983. The Longhorns had three 10-win seasons and four top-10 finishes in the polls under his guidance.

He coached the “Tyler Rose” Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell during the Tyler Lions alum’s run to the 1977 Heisman Trophy, two Lombardi Trophy winners in Kenneth Sims and Tony Degrate, an Outland Trophy winner in Brad Shearer and 48 All-SWC players.

A native of Blytheville, Ark., Akers played at the University of Arkansas and served as a graduate assistant a season after finishing his playing career in 1959. He was a product of the Texas high school coaching ranks, having served as an assistant at Port Arthur and as head coach at Edinburg (19-9-1) and Lubbock High (7-3) before Royal hired him to join the Texas staff as an assistant for the 1966 season.

While an assistant, he coached running backs, defensive backs and then was co-offensive coordinator before accepting the head coaching job at Wyoming in 1975. In two seasons, he took the Cowboys from 2-9 in his first year to an 8-4 record and a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 1976. He then returned as Texas’ head coach in 1977 to replace the retiring Royal.

With a new staff and a switch to the “I” formation to utilize the talents of Campbell, Akers burst on the scene in 1977. His first team went 11-0 through the regular season, claimed the Southwest Conference Championship and spent the final half of the year atop the national polls. Only a 38-10 Cotton Bowl loss to No. 5 Notre Dame denied Akers a National Championship in his first season.

He followed the spectacular start in 1977 with nine consecutive winning seasons and nine bowl berths in a row. In 1978, the Longhorns were 9-3 and finished the year ranked ninth nationally. UT matched that mark in 1979 and earned a No. 12 national ranking. After dipping to 7-5 in 1980, Akers and the Longhorns returned in 1981 with a 10-1-1 record and climbed back into the nation’s top spot midway through that season. UT’s 14-12 upset of No. 3 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl vaulted Texas to a final No. 2 national ranking in 1981. In 1982, Texas was 9-3 and finished the year ranked 17th nationally.

Akers again had the Horns in the hunt for a national title in 1983. Texas opened the season ranked third nationally and posted the second perfect 11-0 regular season mark and the second SWC Championship of his tenure, and spent all but one week in the nation’s No. 2 spot. However, a 10-9 loss to No. 7 Georgia in the Cotton Bowl ended the title hopes for the Longhorns. A victory, coupled with a 31-30 loss by No. 1 Nebraska to Miami in the Orange Bowl, would have given Texas the national title, however UT finished the year ranked fifth.

Akers’ 1983 team produced a record 18 players who were taken in the NFL Draft the following spring. During the 1984 season, the Longhorns held the top spot in the national rankings before a 15-15 tie with No. 2 Oklahoma dropped them to No. 3.

Following his departure from Texas in 1986, Akers accepted the head coaching job and the challenge of rebuilding a struggling Purdue program in 1987. He spent four seasons there before retiring and returning to his ranch near Austin.

Akers was enshrined in the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2015, and then both the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2016.